The winners of the international Sacred Music Competition 2021

Guest of honor the Vice Governor of the Moravian Silesian Region of the Czech Republic Luká Curylo, who arrived specifically in Rome to support the European project “Lets Sing Oratorio Music” of which the competition is the official international selection.

The awards were presented by the Ambassadors to the Holy See HE Vaclav Kolaja Ambassador of the Czech Republic, Jakob tunf Ambassador of Slovenia, HE Caroline Weijers Ambassador of the Netherlands, the Ambassador of Russia Alexander Avdeev, the Deputy Ambassador of Slovakia Mrs. Petra Frankova, the First Counselor of the Armenian Embassy in Italy Kristina Mehrabekyan representing the Competition Honor Committee. Present were the Counselor of the Embassy of Greece Dr. Christina Karagiorga, Mrs. Mihaela Raluca of the Embassy of Romania in Italy.

Among the guests, there are also the actress Barbara Di Bartolo and the actor Howard Ross unforgettable protagonist of historical blockbusters when Rome was Hollywood on the Tiber, the actresses Anna Marcello and Francesca Ceci, Alejandra Matiz daughter of the president of the Leo Matiz Foundation, Photographer of Frida Khalo, curator of exhibitions dedicated to Frida Khalo and Diego Rivera in Mexico and Colombia, Krizia Moretti winner of the national title A girl for cinema 2021, Countess Erika Emma Fodre ‘, the president of the European Tourism Center Giuseppe Lepore, the President of the Rotary Club of Rome “Foro Italico” Dr. Franco Alfredo Nicoletti, Costanzo Bartolucci wearing the Vincenzo Bocciarelli tuxedo and the Stylist Filippo Matera.

The evening was conducted by Vincenzo Bocciarelli, a beloved theatrical and movie actor born at the school of Giorgio Strehler, confirmed after the excellent performance last year and will be broadcast by Tele Pace worldwide and by Vatican Radio on 3 October at 3 pm: 30.



This year the volcanic conductor, while the jury will withdraw, offered moments of enormous intensity, and the audience and the competitors with nice brackets during which he will recite poems, songs, and the rest will be a surprise. I am happy and honored – declared Bocciarelli – to be conducting the International Sacred Music Competition for the second year. Seeing the blossoming of new young talents, full of passion and enthusiasm for art, is deeply comforting. It means that despite everything, the world linked to quality and prestige shows continues to survive … “

The Competition Jury was made up of:



Gianni Tangucci – Artistic Coordinator of the Academy of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino,



Vincenzo De Vivo – Artistic Director of the Osimo Opera Academy and Artistic Director of the Opera Season of the Le Muse Theater Foundation of Ancona,



Eleonora Pacetti – Young Artist Program Director of the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma,



Ludek Golat – Opera Director and Consultant Theater of Opava (Czech Rep.) Leader of the European project Let Sing Oratorio Music !,



Fabrizio Da Ros – Conductor of the Let’s Sing productions Oratorio Music in the Czech Republic, Italy, and Greece



Nikos Efhtimiadis – Conductor and President of the Panhellenic Federation of Choirs and Choir Directors, partner of the European project



Daniela de Marco – Founder and Artistic Director of the International Sacred Music Competition

The Artistic Director of the Competition Daniela de Marco has said: Sacred music has once again shown that it knows how to involve and excite everyone, proposing life, on social networks and in streaming musical contents of the highest quality, never boring, never banal. All our finalists are hugely talented singers, the winners performed better in a final that – like the Olympics – photographed the performance of that evening. I wish them much success and luck and invite them to continue to deepen this repertoire which offers enormous career opportunities in festivals all over the world. “

