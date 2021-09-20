For Rental Investing, High Return Real Estate Debuts Hassle-free Property Management

High Return Real Estate, LLC helps investors create powerful streams of passive income through turnkey real estate investing, but they know that property management can be one of the most difficult aspects of rental investing — especially with today’s topsy turvy economy. To take the headaches out of property investment for their clients, they have paired up with City Life Property Group.

According to Jeff Schechter, High Return’s CEO and Co-founder, property management challenges often deter people from rental investing, but City Life Property Group overcomes the usual challenges.

“Some investors go with mom-and-pop property management companies but soon find that they lack the manpower and resources to get the rent collected on time and protect properties,” said Schechter. “Big companies have the resources, but they are often out of touch and fail to communicate well with owners or tenants.”

Schechter said that City Life Property Group strikes the perfect balance between big vs. small.

“City Life has a local presence in our major rental markets so they provide a personal touch, but they are also big enough to have the manning and technology to fully shoulder all management challenges. I’ve been in the real estate investment industry for over 30 years and have rarely seen any management company that produces the results that City Life does without gouging their clients, ” said Schechter.

Schechter said City Life has helped guide High Return’s clients through the ups and downs of the Covid economy and eviction moratoriums, ensuring a hassle-free rental investment experience all along the way.

High Return helps investors find profitable rental properties at the lowest prices. Then, they rehab the properties, place tenants, and, with the help of City Life Property Investment, handle rent collection and maintenance so investors don’t have to.

High Return Real Estate is a “for investors, by investors” company. Schechter and co-founder Jack Gibson have decades of real estate investment experience and have acquired 100+ turnkey properties yielding some of the highest returns in the rental investing market. They pass their expertise on to their clients while connecting them to one of the most comprehensive investor education programs known as CashFlow+. The program teaches investors to maximize cash flow by leveraging lazy assets, mastering debt, and planning effective tax strategies.

High Return has been featured on NBC News, CNN, Forbes, and Google News Lab. To learn more about how the company makes property management easy for rental investors, go to www.highreturnrealestate.com or call (317) 588-2929.

About High Return Real Estate

High Return Real Estate provides a straightforward way to accelerate real wealth with real property. Known for their strategic turnkey real estate investing, the company aims to produce some of the highest returns in the real estate investing arena.

Disclaimer: The news site hosting this press release is not associated with High Return Real Estate. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the company, information, investment, person, product or service. Please consult with a Certified Financial Planner before making an investment.