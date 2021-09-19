Burning Soul Press Announces Launch of New White-Label Agency: The Ember Project

Burning Soul Press is proud to announce the launch of The Ember Project, a white-label agency for published works. Designed for businesses wanting to make an impact through thought leadership and storytelling, The Ember Project will help companies:

Elevate their brand

Magnify their content

Build an internal publishing team

Empower their clients and team

Reach their audience in new ways

The Ember Project offers services to help develop, design, and publish books and other works while building a branded publishing imprint. For companies in partnership, the Burning Soul Press agency will establish and set up their imprint and provide publishing services and support. Burning Soul Press will also develop and train the clients’ internal team in publishing, marketing and public relations so the imprint can operate independently. Further, companies working with The Ember Project will provide 100 ISBNs under their new imprint and 10 published books, guaranteed.

Burning Soul Press is now accepting partners and clients of The Ember Project – perfect for any organization seeking to publish books under their own brand in-house, with no middle-man. The Ember Project lends itself well to companies invested in thought leadership, making an impact, and leaving a lasting positive effect.

More information is available on the Burning Soul Press website: www.burningsoulpress.com/the-ember-project/

About Burning Soul Press

Burning Soul Press, LLC. turns inspiring life stories into impact-driven, book-led movements that transcend our earthly life through the fostering of positive, generational change in this world. Working only with current and future authors passionate about inspiring, empowering, and helping others lift their voices, Burning Soul Press provides guidance, book coaching, publishing services, motivation, marketing & PR support, and solutions for those seeking to make a positive impact. The Burning Soul Press team of industry professionals empowers authors to share their stories and understands the power our stories have to help others when shared. Learn more about us at www.burningsoulpress.com.