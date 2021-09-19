PM condoles the passing away of noted litterateur Manorama Mohapatra

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the passing away of noted litterateur Manorama Mohapatra Ji.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Anguished by the passing away of noted litterateur Manorama Mohapatra Ji. She will be remembered for her writings on a wide range of issues. She also made rich contributions to the media and did extensive community service. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Anguished by the passing away of noted litterateur Manorama Mohapatra Ji. She will be remembered for her writings on a wide range of issues. She also made rich contributions to the media and did extensive community service. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 18, 2021

ଲବ୍ଧ ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠିତ ସାହିତ୍ୟିକା ମନୋରମା ମହାପାତ୍ରଜୀଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ଖବର ଶୁଣି ଦୁଃଖିତ । ବିଭିନ୍ନ ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗରେ ତାଙ୍କର ଲେଖନୀ ଚାଳନା ପାଇଁ ସେ ସବୁଦିନ ପାଇଁ ମନେରହିବେ । ଗଣମାଧ୍ୟମ ଜଗତ ପାଇଁ ତାଙ୍କର ଅବଦାନ ତଥା ସମାଜସେବା କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ କାମ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଚିର ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରଖିବ । ତାଙ୍କର ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ଏବଂ ପ୍ରଶଂସକଙ୍କୁ ସମବେଦନା । — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 18, 2021

***

DS/SH

(Release ID: 1756145)

Visitor Counter : 124





