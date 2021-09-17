PeddleWeb Launches Dedicated Digital Marketing Services for the Real Estate Sector

PeddleWeb does not need any introduction.

The real estate sector has been witnessing many ups and downs since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The industry is still reeling under uncertainties, especially luxury home builders.

The only way to face the fierce market competition is by implementing the best online marketing strategies. That’s what PeddleWeb is offering. The agency believes in developing a data-driven real estate marketing strategy.

“Creating a good online presence is significant because potential homeowners use the internet for searching their dream house. Studies have already pointed out that homebuyers prefer a virtual tour of the property before visiting it. People spend hours online in search of a good deal. Real estate market investors trust online portals to find information about the property. Put simply, the internet is the first place that people search for a house. The increase in the number of internet users is a blessing in disguise for real estate developers. However, they need to be well-equipped for encashing this unique opportunity,” said the executive from PeddleWeb, during their recently held press conference.

Note mere social media presence

Developers need to maintain a presence on social media platforms and engage with internet users. The key focus areas should be:

Creating personalized marketing strategies based on the needs of the target audience

Design campaigns for audiences using mobile devices

Reaching wider audiences by focusing on regional languages

Optimizing web properties for voice search

“The number of internet users is evolving in Tier 2 and 3 cities. Real estate companies must reach out to these consumers. So, investing in digital marketing is far better than traditional methods. You can measure the data in the form of website visits and leads. You can use targeted messages to reach your target audience. Overall, email campaigns, social media, and search engine campaigns offer better ROI than traditional ads. Digital marketing also helps in ensuring social media presence and consumer interaction,” said the associate while elaborating on the difference between traditional marketing and digital campaigns.

Crucial digital marketing elements offered by PeddleWeb for real estate players:

Local search engine optimization

Search engine marketing

Content marketing

Social media marketing

Email marketing

Website development

Online reputation management

Real estate developers cannot ignore the power of digital marketing anymore. Attracting eyeballs, widening exposure, and creating online brand awareness can help firms stay ahead of competitors.

