Engineers Day Celebrated with Tech Quest Quiz to celebrate ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’

In order to celebrate ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and to commemorate the 162th birthday of Dr M Visvesaraiya, a unique quiz named ‘Tech_Quest 1.0’ was organized at HRDC by the Human Resources Development Department of SAIL-Bhilai Steel Plant. This Audio – Visual Quiz, dedicated to Technology & Engineering, had 30 two-member teams participating in the written qualifying round, out of which six teams reached the finale.

This quiz was the culmination of an idea expressed by Shri SK Dubey, ED (P&A) for organizing such an event in order to share knowledge on Technology & Engineering in an interesting manner.

*****

MV/SK

(Release ID: 1755664)

Visitor Counter : 195





