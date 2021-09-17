Elision Launched Customer Profiling Feature for DialShree Users

We continually design and develop different features of our call center solution. This time we have come up with one of the most important features, called customer profiling. This feature will show a complete mapping of all interactions between customer and call center, shared the spokesperson of the company.

As per the shared details, the customer profiling feature will show the following information for each interaction between the call center and customer:



 Type of conversation in a call center (outgoing or incoming)



 Mode of communication (phone call, SMS, email, WhatsApp, chat, Facebook, Twitter)



 Date and time of communication



 Disposition or last message



 Date range selection

Customer profiling feature is a complete mapping of customers conversations or journey in the call center. If the customer had started his interaction with a call center via a phone call to generate an inquiry, then that will also be shown in this customer profiling. This will be shown to the agent during a live call, so he can take the required action to deliver better service to the customer. This feature can give more benefits to the omnichannel contact center solution users, but it does not mean it will not benefit the users of DialShree users with a single communication channel, shared the spokesperson of the company.

As per the shared details, the customer profiling feature can be used in two ways as briefed below:

During a live call



DialShree: omnichannel contact center solution will show a customer profiling button in the agent panel. The agent can click on that button during a live call to see customer interactions with the call center from start to now.

After or before a call



Along with a live call view, the customer profiling feature is also available after or before a call in the agent panel. Any agent can use this feature to explore more details about the customer interactions with other agents to take the required actions.

About Elision Technologies Pvt. Ltd



It is a renowned unified communication solution provider company based out of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The company offers different unified communication solutions. For more than 13 years, it has been catering to global customers with its telecom and unified communication solutions and products. DialShree: omnichannel contact center solution is one of the products offered by the company to its global customers. A recently launched feature of this software is customer profiling. To know more about this feature, visit https://www.elisiontec.com/we-launched-customer-profiling-feature-dialshree/

