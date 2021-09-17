Drum roll…and the winners are

Announcing Summer 2021 Jury Competition Award Winners at Holidays365 International Film Festival

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. – Sept. 15, 2021 – PRLog — The Holidays365 International Film Festival™ announced the winners for the 2021 juried competition. Romy’s Salon won the Grand Jury Prize and As We Are won the Shooting Star Award. The Alice Guy-Blaché Award for excellence by a female filmmaker went to director Henriette Rietz for Postpartum. The Red Ryder Award for excellence by a first-time director went to Ariel Poster for All American Kids. The Best Young Filmmaker Award went to 8-year old animator April Yu for Moonlight The Monster and The Fashion Show. The Audience Award went to The World’s Gone Nutz.

Our esteemed jury included: John Diaz, Romell Foster-Owens, Alexander Gray, Shuja Paul, Deborah Pratt, Koji Steen-Sakai, Bonnie Spence, Danielle Stallings, Scott Stevenson, Susan Vicory, Denise Wakeman, and Todd Waterman.

FEATURE FILMS

Best Independent Narrative Feature Film – The Good Hearts Club

Best International Narrative Feature Film – Romy’s Salon

Best Ensemble Acting Award in a Narrative Feature Film – The Good Hearts Club

Best Director in a Narrative Feature Film – Mischa Kamp, Romy’s Salon

Best Actress in a Narrative Feature Film – Vita Heijmen, Romy’s Salon

Best Supporting Actress in a Narrative Feature Film – Beppie Melissen, Romy’s Salon

Best Screenplay in a Narrative Feature Film – Romy’s Salon

Best Cinematography in a Narrative Feature Film – Romy’s Salon

Best Editing in a Narrative Feature Film – Romy’sSalon

Best Sound Design in a Narrative Feature Film – The Good Hearts Club

Best Original Music Score in a Narrative Feature Film – Romy’s Salon

Best Documentary Feature Film – Five, A Mother’s Journey

Special Jury Recognition: Love and Stuff

SHORT FILMS

Best International Narrative Short Film – Like The Ones I Used To Know

Special Jury Recognition – Dad’s Divorce

Best U.S. Documentary Short Film – All American Kids

Special Jury Recognition – As We Are

Best International Documentary Short Film – Baba’s Next Chapter

Special Jury Recognition – Dad Magnet

Best Short Visionary Award – Chase!!

Best Director in a Short Film – Annie St-Pierre, Like The Ones I Used To Know

Best Actor in a Short Film – Tommy Kenter, Dad’s Divorce

Best Actress in a Short Film – Lilou Roy-Lanouette, Like The Ones I Used To Know

Best Supporting Actor in a Short Film – Jesper Ole Feit Andersen, Dad’s Divorce

Best Supporting Actress in a Short Film – Mathilde Passer, Dad’s Divorce

Best Cinematography in a Short Film – Like The Ones I Used To Know

Best Editing in a Short Film – Chase!!

Best Sound Design in a Short Film – Dad’s Divorce

ANIMATED FILMS

Best Animated Short Film – o28

Best Animation Visionary Award – The World’s Gone Nutz

Best Directing in an Animated Short Film – Postpartum

Best Screenplay in an Animated Short Film – Justin and The Werlobee

Best Editing in an Animated Film – o28

Best Original Music Score – The World’s Gone Nutz

Special Jury Recognition – Twin Trees

STUDENT FILMS

Best U.S. Student Film – Esperanza

Best International Student Film – Nostalgia

