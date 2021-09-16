Katie’s Pizza Plans Donation for Care and Counseling

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, September 28 in Rock Hill, Missouri. Funds raised from the day will be donated to Care and Counseling, a nonprofit, interfaith counseling center serving the St. Louis area.

Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of their profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $284,354 to local nonprofit organizations.

Following September’s Giveback Tuesday event, funds will be used by Care and Counseling to help provide affordable mental health services for those who are uninsured and/or having financial constraints.

“Care and Counseling is honored to be chosen as the September Giveback charity,” says Executive Director, Laurie Phillips. “Our ability to provide affordable services is reliant on fundraisers such as this. We ask the community to please come out and support us by dining for mental health.”

Serving the St. Louis area since 1968, Care and Counseling helps an on average 1,500 individuals every year. Currently, their largest program is providing high-quality affordable therapy services for clients of all ages. For them, the most gratifying thing about their organization is its ability to help individuals, regardless of ability to pay, receive needed mental health services that are often life-changing, even lifesaving.

Additionally, Care and Counseling would like to point out the emotional toll that the pandemic has brought on. Fundraising opportunities like this help sustain and grow their ability to remove the financial barrier to receiving services that so many people need.

About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup or make a reservation, please visit our website.