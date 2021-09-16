Ministry of Culture is organizing e-Auction of gifts and mementos received by the Prime Minister, from 17th September onwards

Key Highlights:

Ministry of Culture, Government of India, is organizing e-Auction of gifts and mementos received by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. The memorabilia include sports gear and equipment of the medal winning Olympians and Paralympians, replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Chardham, Rudraksh Convention Centre, models, sculptures, paintings, angavastras among others.

Proceeds from the e-Auction shall go to the Namami Gange Mission aimed at conserving and rejuvenating the Ganga.

