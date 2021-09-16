Hong Kong – Eighteen building plans approved in July

Eighteen building plans approved in July ****************************************



The Buildings Department approved 18 building plans in July, with seven on Hong Kong Island, four in Kowloon and seven in the New Territories.

Of the approved plans, eight were for apartment and apartment/commercial developments, three were for commercial developments, two were for factory and industrial developments, and five were for community services developments.

In the same month, consent was given for works to start on seven building projects which, when completed, will provide 372 311 square metres of gross floor area for domestic use involving 6 301 units, and 53 547 sq m of gross floor area for non-domestic use. The department has received notification of commencement of superstructure works for seven building projects.

The department also issued 12 occupation permits, with one on Hong Kong Island, four in Kowloon and seven in the New Territories.

Of the buildings certified for occupation, the gross floor area for domestic use was 68 710 sq m involving 1 097 units, and 26 059 sq m was for non-domestic use.

The declared cost of new buildings completed in July totalled about $2.5 billion.

In addition, five demolition consents involving five building structures were issued.

The department received 3 189 reports about unauthorised building works (UBWs) in July and issued 854 removal orders on UBWs.

The full version of the Monthly Digest for July can be viewed on the Buildings Department’s homepage (www.bd.gov.hk).