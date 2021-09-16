Hong Kong – CSB organises third seminar on “Understanding the Constitutional Order and Safeguarding National Security” (with photos)

CSB organises third seminar on “Understanding the Constitutional Order and Safeguarding National Security” (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Civil Service Bureau (CSB) held the third seminar today (September 16) as a finale to its series of seminars for directorate and senior civil servants under the theme of “Understanding the Constitutional Order and Safeguarding National Security”. Further to the first two seminars held in July and August, the third seminar covers the topic of “National Security, the National Security Law of Hong Kong and Improving Electoral System”.



The seminar was delivered by former Secretary for Justice and former Vice-Chairperson of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Basic Law Committee of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Ms Elsie Leung. The seminar covered the holistic view of national security, the responsibility of the HKSAR to safeguard national security, the background to the enactment and the key elements of the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR (NSL), improving the electoral system of the HKSAR, and the local implementation of the principle of “patriots administering Hong Kong”.



Addressing the seminar, the Secretary for the Civil Service, Mr Patrick Nip, quoted the important remarks made by Vice-Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council Mr Xia Baolong in July this year that, “Only by building a solid security foundation of ‘one country’ can the ‘two systems’ enjoy greater vitality and space, the well-being and interests of Hong Kong residents be effectively safeguarded, and the prosperity, stability and lasting peace of Hong Kong be ensured. The responsibility of fully implementing the NSL is shouldered by the HKSAR Government, different sectors of the community, as well as every Hong Kong citizen.”



Mr Nip stressed that “Civil servants must have an accurate understanding of the constitutional order established under the Constitution of our country and the Basic Law as well as a thorough grasp of the NSL. They should also enhance their awareness of safeguarding national security and act in accord fully with the HKSAR Government in discharging its duty to safeguard national security. This is crucial to the steadfast and successful implementation of the principle of ‘one country, two systems'”.



The seminar was attended by around 480 civil servants in the directorate and senior ranks. In addition to the live seminar at the Central Government Offices, some participants took part through simulcast at the Lecture Theatre of the Hong Kong Central Library. The three seminars of the series under the theme of “Understanding the Constitutional Order and Safeguarding National Security” have attracted an attendance of around 1 300 in total.



The CSB will continue to strengthen training for civil servants through different courses and programmes so as to enhance their knowledge and understanding of the Constitution of the country, the Basic Law and the NSL.

