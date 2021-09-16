Canada – Minister Fortier to announce support for Black entrepreneurs and Black-led businesses across Ontario and Quebec

Minister Fortier to announce support for Black entrepreneurs and Black-led businesses across Ontario and Quebec

August 12, 2021 – Ottawa, Ontario

The Honourable Mona Fortier, Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Ottawa-Vanier, Greg Fergus, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister, to the President of the Treasury Board and to the Minister of Digital Government, and Member of Parliament for Hull —Aylmer, and Chandra Arya, Member of Parliament for Nepean to make an announcement on the Black Entrepreneurship Program National Ecosystem Fund.

Date: Friday, August 13, 2021

Time: 9:00 a.m. EST

Address: Afrotechture (unit #11, 55 Byward Market Square, Ottawa, ON K1N 9C3)

Please comply with local public health guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing.

