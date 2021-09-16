Canada – The Government of Canada, the Government of Nunavut and Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated to announce funding for a recovery centre in Nunavut 

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, the Honourable Lorne Kusugak, Government of Nunavut Minister of Health, and Aluki Kotierk, President of the Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated will announce investments for a new recovery centre in Nunavut. The announcement will be followed by a media availability.
Iqaluit, Nunavut—The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, the Honourable Lorne Kusugak, Government of Nunavut Minister of Health, and Aluki Kotierk, President of the Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated will announce investments for a new recovery centre in Nunavut. The announcement will be followed by a media availability.
Date: Friday, August 13, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m. (ET)
Where: Aqsarniit Hotel and Conference Centre,
Ballroom,
1700 Federal Rd,
Iqaluit, NU X0A
The media availability will also be held by teleconference.
Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number: 1-866-805-7923
Local dial-in number: 613-960-7518
Passcode: 8035516#
Marie-Emmanuelle Cadieux
Press Secretary
Office of the Honourable Marc Miller
Minister of Indigenous Services
marie-emmanuelle.cadieux@canada.ca
Ryan Cotter
Director of Communications
Office of the Honourable Daniel Vandal
Minister of Northern Affairs
819-953-1153