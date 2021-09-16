Canada – The Government of Canada, the Government of Nunavut and Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated to announce funding for a recovery centre in Nunavut

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, the Honourable Lorne Kusugak, Government of Nunavut Minister of Health, and Aluki Kotierk, President of the Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated will announce investments for a new recovery centre in Nunavut. The announcement will be followed by a media availability.

Date: Friday, August 13, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. (ET)



Where: Aqsarniit Hotel and Conference Centre,

Ballroom,

1700 Federal Rd,

Iqaluit, NU X0A



The media availability will also be held by teleconference.

Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number: 1-866-805-7923

Local dial-in number: 613-960-7518

Passcode: 8035516#



Marie-Emmanuelle Cadieux

Press Secretary

Office of the Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Indigenous Services

marie-emmanuelle.cadieux@canada.ca



Ryan Cotter

Director of Communications

Office of the Honourable Daniel Vandal

Minister of Northern Affairs

819-953-1153

