Revamped Gold Monetisation Scheme, reduction in import duty of gold to help the industry to grow to the next level: Anupriya Patel

The Gems & Jewellery sector is one of the important sectors of Indian Economy, with a contribution of around 7% to GDP, 10-12% share in country’s total merchandise export and being one of the leading sectors in terms of employment generation providing employment to approx. 5 million skilled and semi-skilled workforce.

The Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Anupriya Patel said that she is pleased to learn that without any significant domestic production of raw materials, India has emerged as the leader in diamond manufacturing and export along with being one of largest exporter of other segments of industry such as gold jewellery, silver jewellery, coloured gemstones and synthetic stones. As such, gems and jewellery sector is an ideal example ‘Make in India’, the vision of Honourable Prime Minister.

She informed that the Gems and Jewellery sector has been one of the worst-hit sectors in India during the Covid-19 pandemic and its exports saw a record decline of (-) 98% in April 2020 due to the complete lockdown situation in the country.

However, the GJEPC, being apex body of gems and jewellery exporters, has undertaken prompt measures in terms of constantly interacting with the industry, understanding their requirements, and working closely with the government so as to chalk out the desired measures for supporting the industry in terms of sustaining, surviving and reviving back even amid a critical situation like Covid-19.

Consequent to such measures, the sector shown swift recovery as declining rate of gems and jewellery exports fell to (-) 6 % in Q3 as compared to (-) 72 % recorded in quarter 1 and in Q4 exports of the gems and jewellery witnessed a positive growth of around 15%. This trend has continued this year also and gems and jewellery exports achieved pre-Covid level of exports amounting US$ 9.2 billion in Q1 2021-22.

On the policy front, the Government has introduced a number of reforms, such as the revamped Gold Monetisation Scheme, reduction in import duty of gold, hallmarking, etc. which would help the industry to grow to the next level. Other issues flagged by GJEPC and industry from time to time are also being looked into and expected to be resolved soon.

She said that she’s sure this would not only help the industry to transform but will take the exports on a steep upward trajectory. This would help the industry to achieve export target of US$ 43.75 billion this year as well as to achieve goal of GJEPC to take gems and jewellery exports to USD 75 billion in coming years.

With support of the Government, GJEPC organized various virtual trade events last year like virtual Buyer Seller Meets, virtual IIJS, virtual International Gems & Jewellery Show (e-IGJS), India Global Connect, Webinars etc. These initiatives have helped the industry to bounce back quickly as the pandemic receded and global markets opened up.

She said that she has been informed that IIJS Premiere is the country’s largest B2B show in gems and jewellery sector and also the first show being organized by GJEPC in physical format after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am confident that the show would provide platform to Indian jewellery manufacturers to showcase versatile jewellery crafted with the highest standards of design and finish and also to work with retailers, enabling them to gain insights into demand trends and product designs. On the other hand, the show would cater to the sourcing needs of the domestic and international buyers before the start of the festive season,” the MoS said.

She also wished the 37th edition of IIJS Premiere a tremendous success!

——

DJN/NS

(Release ID: 1754993)

Visitor Counter : 460





