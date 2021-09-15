Vuna Adams Jr. Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Vuna Adams Jr. of Cedar Hill, Texas has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of information technology.

About Vuna Adams Jr.

Vuna Adams Jr. is the chief operating officer of VEN System, LLC, a national IT consulting service providing information technology consulting services including backup and recovery, IT consulting and computer networking. Mr. Adams is responsible for manufacturing and computer consulting. He began the technical research and development to its present-day final product marketability of the cyber security program of the VEN System.

Previously, Mr. Adams served as an account representative at Martin Marietta Corporation from 1978 through 1979. He was a U.S. Navy Engineering Liaison at Howard University from 1980 through 1983. From 1985 through 1994, Mr. Adams began aircraft manufacturing consulting with Manufacturing Design and Build. He has been the CEO of VEN System, LLC since 1994.

Born in Tyler, Texas, Vuna obtained a B.A. in Public Administration from American University and Post Graduate studies in International Business/International Business from American University at Washington D.C. Campus. He attended the University of Texas-Automation and Robotics Research Institute (ARRI) at Arlington. Post aircraft manufacturing company ownership ushered industrial studies with the emphasis on nanotechnology, mechanical, and electrical engineering processes.

Vuna has three children, Vuna Adams, III, James B. Adams and Benjamin B. Adams. In his spare time, he enjoys reading and ministry.

