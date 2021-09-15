ARCH® Cutting Tools Corp. acquires CONTOUR360

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – Sept. 13, 2021 – PRLog — ARCH® Cutting Tools Corp., an ARCH Global Precision Company (“ARCH”), today announces the acquisition of CONTOUR360 of Cornish, Maine. The reputation of CONTOUR360 for supplying high-quality engineered solid round cutting tools was the foremost consideration for developing the relationship. As a leader in the industry, delivering custom tools to customers in the aerospace, medical, automotive, defense, and industrial manufacturing markets, CONTOUR360’s relentless dedication to customer relationships will blend seamlessly with the ARCH Cutting Tools culture.

“I am extremely proud to have the CONTOUR360 team join the ARCH family. As I’ve gotten to know the capabilities and values of CONTOUR360, it has become clear that the team’s dedication to quality, service, and innovative tool design shines through in everything they do,” said Jeff Cederstrom, Division President – ARCH Cutting Tools. “These values, along with a clear entrepreneurial spirit, are strongly aligned with the ARCH Cutting Tools culture. The reputation of CONTOUR360 is second to none, and we look forward to working together.”

Tom Gleason, an owner of CONTOUR360, said, “We are very proud to be joining the ARCH Cutting Tool team and confident that the legacy that CONTOUR360 has built over the past 28 years will provide a solid base upon which the company can grow. Our baby is in good hands.”

“Without fail, everyone I’ve dealt with in the ARCH family has conducted themselves with honesty, integrity, and a passion for the industry,” said John Moller, an owner of CONTOUR360. “For these reasons, the decision to join the ARCH team was a no-brainer. The partnership between ARCH Cutting Tools and CONTOUR360 is a perfect fit and an important step as ARCH builds a world-class cutting tool brand.”

ARCH President and Chief Executive Officer Eli Crotzer believes that the strengths of CONTOUR360 will complement the customer-focused culture that ARCH Cutting Tools has built over the years.

“I have had the pleasure of getting to know this ownership group over the last five years, as well as visited the CONTOUR360 facility on multiple occasions,” Crotzer noted. “From the beginning of our relationship, I was impressed with the technical expertise within the CONTOUR360 workforce. As ARCH continues to build and expand upon our leading national customs and specials business, there is no question that CONTOUR360 will further enhance our offering to the marketplace.”

About ARCH® Cutting Tools

ARCH, a Jordan Company based in metro Detroit, is recognized as a world leader in high-performance solid round and indexable cutting tools. With manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, the company’s engineering and machining facilities are dedicated to the betterment of precision machined parts, products, tools, and related supply chain processes. ARCH Cutting Tools combines the expertise of leading American manufacturing professionals and expanding technologies to serve the medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets. ARCHcuttingtools.com

Contact

Stacey Eeman,

Director, Marketing and Business Development

***@archgp.com

810-618-7711