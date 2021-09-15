Comedian Mina Liccione returns from the Middle East with new show

One-woman show by Mina Liccione – Award winning comedian and performing artist – Appearing at Kraine Theater in NYC

By: Liccione Enterpises Inc.

NEW YORK – Sept. 14, 2021 – PRLog — Frigid NYC’s Fall 2021 Season will include ‘Growing Up Ringside’, a one-woman show by Mina Liccione, an award-winning comedian and performing artist who grew up in upstate New York and now lives in Dubai, in the Middle East.

She graduated from Marymount Manhattan College and has since been in STOMP, shows on MTV and BBC, with her stand-up specials airing on Comedy Central and Shahid TV. Now after many years she is returning to New York with her brand new multi-media solo show.

Growing Up Ringside shares untold stories and imagery of Mina’s upbringing as the daughter of Italian-American boxing promoter Tony Liccione. She lives in a world inhabited by wise guys and boxers like Muhammad Ali and George Foreman, but dreams of becoming a dancer on Broadway.

This show recounts Mina’s coming of age, her comedic mishaps and struggles to find her purpose in life, and continues up to the present day, including her move across the globe to Dubai to pioneer Dubomedy, home to the first comedy school and all female stand-up troupe in the Middle East.

At its heart, the show is a touching tribute to a special father/daughter relationship that developed against the backdrop of the 1980’s Rochester NY boxing scene. The pair form an unbeatable team, fighting in each other’s corners and always seeing the humor in life throughout the good times and the bad. But it also addresses the raw honesty and heavy hitting punch lines topics such as addiction, interfaith marriage, adjusting to life in a Muslim country and her theory about The God Father Part lll.

“Like many others living abroad during the pandemic, I wasn’t able to visit my family for years. To battle homesickness I started video calling my parents every day. We’d reminisce about my Dad’s boxing days and funny stories from the neighborhood. I realized many of those folks left us too soon and then my Dad’s health wasn’t so good. I had to write this show to honor him, my New York roots as well as my present life in Dubai, to connect these two worlds and help break stereotypes on both sides of the cultural coin through art and laughter,” says Mina.

“Because I’ve learned that we’re all the same, really. Except for people that eat mushy pasta, they’re different, ha! Jokes aside, the similarities outweigh the differences globally. We all love carbs, laughter and just want to be hugged!”

Combining comedy, spoken word and multi-media, Growing Up Ringside is a story of love and resilience; it is hilarious and heartfelt, and reveals the full depths and versatility of Mina as a performing artist and writer.

Growing Up Ringside will be presented by Frigid NYC at the Kraine Theater for two special performances on September 28 and 29 at 7:00 PM.

“I’m thrilled to be bringing Growing Up Ringside back to where the story began,” Mina adds. “It’s been such a tough couple of years, but I chose to turn my anguish into art. Pain in time is comedy and now I get to perform it live in the city I love most. Best homecoming ever!”

For more information and ticketing head to www.frigidnyc.com.

For interviews and more information, please contact: LOL@Dubomedy.com… Dubomedy@yahoo.com.

Contact

Tony Liccione, Representative

***@aol.com