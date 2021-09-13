Touching Hearts NYC Supports Seniors in Williamsburg Brooklyn with Caring Accompaniment Services

As more seniors are opting to live at home as they age, family members and seniors themselves have a variety of issues they must consider to ensure living at home remains a safe and feasible option. For seniors who either have difficulty getting around or who may not wish to drive, getting to medical appointments can be a challenge that can be a detriment to staying at home. However, a Williamsburg senior care provider offers in-home care and accompaniment services to help seniors living at home get to the medical appointments they need to stay healthy and live longer.

Touching Hearts at Home NYC is an award-winning in-home care provider supporting seniors living at home with its variety of non-medical care services. As part of its service portfolio, Touching Hearts at Home NYC offers accompaniment services to ensure clients get to and from appointments while also having a caring and invested professional to sit in on appointments with them if needed.

Whether clients need support during hospital stays or traveling for outpatient care in Williamsburg or other areas in Brooklyn NYC, Touching Hearts at Home NYC’s caregivers offer safe, reliable accompaniment services. Families can have peace of mind that their loved ones safely get to and from appointments and have a trusted professional by their side to advocate for them during appointments.

In addition to accompaniment services, Touching Hearts at Home NYC’s caregivers can offer companionship once the client gets home from a hospital stay or medical appointment and administer medications, change bandages post-surgery, assist with personal care, and more.

“Our mission at Touching Hearts at Home NYC is to offer comfort, companionship, and peace of mind to seniors living at home and their families,” said Craig Sendach, owner of Touching Hearts at Home NYC. “Our accompaniment services ensure that seniors get to their appointments safely and on time. And because our caregivers stay with them, they are never left alone or vulnerable.”

To learn more about Touching Hearts at Home NYC and its accompaniment services for seniors in Williamsburg and other areas in Brooklyn, visit https://www.touchinghearts.com/nyc/

About Touching Hearts at Home NYC Area – Touching Hearts NYC offers in-home care to aging adults, seniors, and individuals living with medical conditions and disabilities at rates considerably more affordable than care outside the home. The agency is known for Non-Medical Home Care, Companionship and Homemaker services in New York City’s Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Queens, and Rockland areas. Its focus is on providing person-centered care to help those in need remain in their home, maintain the lifestyle they choose, and feel confident they will be treated with the respect and kindness they deserve.