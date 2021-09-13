Time’s Bridge: A super-intelligent robotic dragon is a friend you can count on, hopefully…

In a world of discord and disunity, Time’s Bridge, shows why you shouldn’t judge a book, or in this case an AI, by its cover. As artificial intelligence increases its impact on our daily lives with every passing year, it’s only a matter of time before it becomes something more. Something… alive.

Love for your family. Love for your friends. Love for your country. Love for your gods. Love of life. It seems pure and untouchable as if no harm could come from it. A safe assumption was it not for the worst among you, the wicked and depraved, using a cloak of love and tenderness to let hatred and rage fester. – Quote from Time’s Bridge

Time’s Bridge puts the best and worst of humanity on full display, forcing the reader to confront what it means to be alive. With technology evermore at the center of our lives, we often forget where we came from and where we’re headed, but eventually, whether we like it or not, innovation always leads to a turning point. From the wheel, to electricity, our inventions can be used for good or ill, it all depends on what we choose to do with it. Sometimes the only difference between peace and war is who, at that moment, is standing at the crossroads of history.

Cameron Roberts is new to the writing scene, Time’s Bridge being his first novel, but as an electrical engineer he has an in-depth understanding of the world of science and technology that Time’s Bridge explores. Born and raised in Michigan before settling in Indiana, he is a Midwesterner through-and-through. For more information on Cameron, his plans for the rest of the Time’s Bridge series, and excerpts from Time’s Bridge visit www.timesbridgeseries.com.

About Time's Bridge

