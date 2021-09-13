SEO National’s Search Engine Marketing Expertise to Support Online Orthodontics Provider

While trends promising quick returns have come and gone in the search engine optimization space, SEO National has adopted a different approach, employing proven methods that produce sustainable results. Over the years, they have helped companies nationwide increase their page rank and organic website traffic. They are pleased to be awarded this opportunity to work with Quick Smiles to increase their visibility on search engines.

Backed by a team of licensed orthodontists, Quick Smiles offers some of the lowest prices nationwide for teeth straightening services. Relying exclusively on the trusted Invisalign system of clear aligners, they have transformed over 2,000 smiles. They are certified by the American Board of Orthodontists and are members of the American Association of Orthodontists. With inflation on the rise and time at a premium, Quick Smiles makes orthodontics more accessible by offering remote check-ups and accepting most insurance plans.

Founded in 1997, Invisalign has become a household name over the past couple of decades as orthodontic treatments have grown in popularity. Unfortunately, due to the high cost of orthodontics, many patients turn to secondary brands for treatment.

“One of the great things about Quick Smiles is that they offer the leading Invisalign treatment with a trusted track record of success at a price point that the average household can afford,” said SEO National President Damon Burton. “Applied the right way, search engine optimization will help get this affordable solution in front of patients looking for orthodontic options.”

Featured in Buzzfeed, Entrepreneur, and USA Weekly, Burton is a recognized leader in his field. He has honed his knowledge and skills while growing his own business. Search engine algorithms are in constant flux, but Burton and his team walk a steady path using the same proven SEO methods to help clients be discovered by search engines and grow their online business.

“All too often, optimizing a website for a company becomes a matter of increasing the number of clicks on their ads or hits on their home page,” remarked Burton. “but these vanity metrics really are irrelevant if the visitors don’t convert into customers. Successful SEO consists of establishing a company’s credibility through a solid website and on-going content marketing to attract a loyal customer base of people searching for the services they offer.”

To learn more about how SEO National helps companies like Quick Smiles boost their page rank and generate organic traffic without paying for advertising, call 1-855-SEO-NATL (1-855-736-6285) or go to www.SEOnational.com.

About SEO National

SEO National is a search engine optimization company north of Salt Lake City, Utah. This SEO company offers affordable, effective search engine optimization with a refreshingly personal approach to communicating with their online marketing customers.