Blxck Cherry collaborating with Yonat Vaks and NFT

Yonat Vaks is a physical oil painter, visual artist and an NFT creator from the OG NFT Scene back in 2017. She was invited to Nifty Gateway in the first rounds. Yonat is a creative thought-leader and artist. Her work is about people, memories, personal stories and interesting stories in history or current events.

NFT-V Miami is best in class service for Co-Producing NFT Artist Collaborations and NFT Enthusiasts. NFT-V Miami was part of the OG NFT space and part of the original founders of the first Ethereum based NFT Collectibles before CryptoPunks.

This unique and exciting NFT drop will be on September 30th, 2021 on OpenSea.

