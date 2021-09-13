Fintech UFC competitor to launch major ICO

Moreover, Token holders get to vote on the direction of the project. They are entitled to submit proposals and to take part in dividend payments and many other perks. This new approach to corporate structuring has proven effective especially in the world of cryptocurrencies. As owners become directly involved in the investments they hold, constant improvement is guaranteed. The similarly structured crypto exchange ShapeShift took the leap of dissolving its physical incorporation to become a DAO  with great success. This is proof that the DAO structure solves many of the issues otherwise incurred in traditional corporate structures. Investors should take note because DAOs will become more commonplace as the crypto world expands.

A GIANT LEAP YEARS IN THE MAKING



After several years in development, dCombat is now set to raise funds for its last move before opening the platform to the public. Deemed a new paradigm in online sports, this much needed bridge between blockchain tech and extreme sports has been long over due. The effort will both decrease the distance between the audience and make financial stakes all the more immediate in that fighters and viewers become stakeholders in the same venture.

Equipped with an efficient content delivery system, the platform revolutionizes how MMA and sports in general are delivered and financed online. The project’s back-end is based on blockchain technology, which serves to make price manipulation near impossible. Moreover, thanks to the deterministic nature of public ledge technology, copyrights can’t be evaded and owners rights are protected at all times.

With an abundance of features, dCombats platform sets a new standard in the industry and solves many problems so far unsolved.

BINANCE OVER ETHEREUM



With a fixed token supply of 1,000,000,000, the ICO is set to sell out quickly. After much deliberation, the project leaders decided to deploy the token on the Binance Smart Chain instead of Ethereum. This move serves to lower transaction costs and to speed up the completion of trades considerably. Priced at BNB (Binance Coin) 0.00012, which at the time of writing equals around USD 0.05, the token is positioned at an ideal entry point for early adopters.

ONE SHARE ONE OWNER: INVESTORS TAKE NOTE



The smart contract does not implement a decimal, which means that one token remains one token, regardless of price. Practically, dCombat tokens trade more like traditional shares but without the baggage of requiring a broker. Holders own their shares directly and can dispense with them as they see fit.

EXPECTED TO SELL OUT FAST



The dCombat token is expected to sell out fast once the ICO starts on the 20th of November. The crowdsale will be open until the 24th of December. Post-ICO analysis pegs the trading value at around USD 0.50, which amounts to a significant return for early investors. Parties interested in sports ventures and crypto startups should take note as dCombat’s market value is expected to increase considerably upon launch.

AMBITIOUS LIVE LAUNCH EVENT



In keeping with its ambitious nature, dCombat will hold a live launch in July 2022. Somewhat exotic, the place of the tournament is set in Tbilisi, Georgia and will be attended by a number of VIP guests from surrounding countries. Every token holder is eligible to receive a ticket that is delivered as an NFT, which is short for Non-Fungible Token. This is a type of digital asset whose authenticity cannot be faked. This makes NFTs the ideal digital version of match tickets.

The NFTs can be traded on the platforms marketplace and are held in high esteem among digital asset collectors. Undoubtedly ambitious, the event will serve as an excellent take-off before the project enters its second phase in 2022.

BIGGEST AIRDROP OF THE YEAR



In addition to its ICO, dCombat is holding one of the biggest airdrops this year. No less that 2 million Dollars worth of tokens are available to anybody who wishes to participate. The campaign is Twitter-based and anybody with an account can take part simply by retweeting the projects Twitter handle ( @ ) dcombat2 dot For every retweet, the user earns $5 dot 00 worth of tokens to be delivered on the 20th of November dot More information is available at https://dcombat dot zone

The ICO can be followed on the projects website at:



https://dcombat.zone

Or on social media:



https://twitter.com/dcombat2



https://dcombatzone.tumblr.com



https://www.linkedin.com/company/dcombat/



https://gab.com/dcombatzone/

The ICO + Airdrop dates are: November 20  December 24, 2021

###