Items from The Living Estate of Mr. Richard S. Ravenal will be Auctioned October 2nd by EstateOfMind

Session 1, beginning at 10 am, will feature more than 100 lots of guns, ammunition and other militaria. Session 2, starting an hour later, will be the main sale, with the Mr. Richard S. Ravenal collection and other fine items pulled from prominent local estates and collections. Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be taken.

Also offered will be exceptional estate jewelry and watches, original artworks ranging from Old Master paintings to mid-20th century fare, sterling silver that includes flatware services as well as individual pieces, signed baseball memorabilia and hard-to-find baseball cards, coins and stamps, musical instruments, American furniture items from the 19th and 20th centuries, and collectibles.

Items from the Mr. Richard S. Ravenal collection will feature a rare, 13th or 14th century Chinese Ming Dynasty gessoed, straw-bound mud-head of Kuan-Yin, with appliqué painted lacquer over straw and mud and inlaid agate eyes. It comes from a temple in northwest China and shows the influence of the Silk Route Sung/Yuan Dynasty. It is also in a remarkable state of preservation.

Also from the Mr. Richard S. Ravenal collection is a 12th century Khmer Dynasty bronze of the Cambodian Buddhist deity Mahayana; a fine Chinese glazed pottery Buddhist priest from the Ming Dynasty, 16th century, with provenance; and a rare Shiva-Linga carved stone one-face column from the 2nd or 3rd century. Any one these would make a fine addition to any collection.

The watches category will feature a Patek Philippe 18kt gold watch, a Tiffany & Company 18kt gold watch, a rare C.L. Guinand 14kt gold chronograph pocket watch, and a 14kt gold repetition-chronograph with hunt case, 18 SZ. Jewelry will be highlighted by a 14kt gold Art Nouveau plique-a-jour necklace with diamonds and pearls, and nice large 14kt gold aquamarine rings.

Live, in-gallery bidding is available, but seating will be limited and all CDC, state and local regulations with regard to the COVID virus will be strictly enforced. Bidders can view lot photos and get more information at www.EstateOfMind.biz and at AuctionZip.com (ID # 11093).

Live, in-gallery previews will be held on Friday, October 1st, from 11 am-5 pm Eastern time, and Saturday, October 2nd, the date of auction, from 7 am-9 am, or by appointment. To schedule an appointment, you may call EstateOfMind at 845-386-4403. Masks are required at the previews. To learn more about EstateOfMind and the live and online estates auction slated for Saturday, October 2nd, please visit www.EstateOfMind.biz.

