“Share” – A Bit Initiated By Bizzenture

It is a Small Initiative from Bizzenture Team to come forward and collect funds as Sharing is Caring. The funds raised would then be utilized for the benefit of the marginalized around the college vicinity.

This great charity is supported under the guidance of the Principle Dr.Neha Jagatiani, Coordinator of BMS Prof. Nikisha Kukreja, and our faculty members Prof. Suman Dhanani, Prof. Darshana Kamble, along with the student team Kshitij Bhatia, Abdul Baasit Merchant, Peeyush Kumar, Celeste Mathews, Gulshan Jaha Shaikh, Dhvani Panchal, Falaah Sankhla.

