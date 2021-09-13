Khekadefarms.in unveils organic farming and related consulting with 4 decades experience

Sindhudurg, Maharashtra Sep 12, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Renuka Khekade, a young organic farmer from Devgad, Sindhudurg region in Maharashtra, India has been able to demonstrate greater farming yields for mango, cashew and green vegetables farming with effective management skills. Owning and managing over 50 Hectares of farmland for 3 generations and managing it, Renuka Khekade has been able to get essential management skills to the farming community.

“Generating great yields in farming is about managing three things. Soil, water and the right mixture of organic fertilizers and non-harmful pesticides. Through Khekadefarms.in the initiative, we have been able to combine the successful farming techniques since the last 4 decades to get the right management skills that the farming community usually struggles with.” Said Renuka Khekade, proprietor at Khekade Farms.

Khekadefarms.in

“Once you get the right soil, water and fertiliser management skills, it’s also about setting up the right supply chain, cold storage facilities to maximize returns on farming output.” Added Renuka Khekade

“We farmers treat our trees and plantation as family. When the Tauktae cyclone struck in May 2021, we saw our trees uprooted, some damaged badly. We were in tears. Our entire farming community managed to get the necessary soil in trucks to fix the damaged trees. So it’s always trees first, we looked at our houses later. If we had better predictions on weather, our farming community would really appreciate that.” Renuka Khekade added.

The western ghats region is rich with productive soil and the mangoes from there are world-famous.

Renuka Khekade also added that they have established the right supply chain connections that deliver farm to Market the raw produce as well as process time-critical produce for related products such as mango pulp.

Companies like Quanto Agroworld Private Limited have maximum reach in the farming community for “farm to fork” based model strategy supported by the retail chain store called QU Mart located in Mumbai.

Khekadefarms.in is led by a young farmer named Renuka Khekade in Sindhudurg Maharashtra region. Renuka Khekade works with farming communities in the Sindhudurg region with over 100 farmer families who collectively own and manage 125+ hectares of farmland.

