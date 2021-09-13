MTS’ Louise Cappi Releases “Hope” Album

Just 2 weeks prior to the scheduled release of Louise Cappi’s new album, “Hope,” the mighty wind and rain of Hurricane Ida began her powerful descent upon Cappi’s home of New Orleans, LA. Like thousands of other residents, Louise was forced to evacuate from her home, leaving the singer with an uncertainty that her house would survive the storm.

Both Cappi and her home made it through, and on September 10th, the renowned chart-topping vocalist releases that album, whose message takes on a whole new meaning for her, and hopefully, her listeners. “Hope” is a 9-track album featuring the recent #1 international iTunes hit title song. The tracks are filled with blues, jazz, and adult-contemporary songs, written by Louise.

Louise says, “I want to give people strong ideas to ignite their imaginations and to inspire them to think.”

Track Listing:

1. Happy Place

2. Keep That Dream Alive

3. The DQ Guy

4. Hope

5. Only You

6. Matter Of Time

7. She’s Too Tall for You

8. Talkin’ Talkin’

9. Beautiful Dreams

Lead Vocals, Backup Vocals: Louise Cappi

Piano, Organ, Keyboards & Backup Vocals: Paul Longstreth

Guitar & Backup Vocals: Michael Clement

Bass Guitar, Stand Up Bass & Backup Vocals: Sam Lobley

Drums & Backup Vocals: Sam Colgate

Trumpet, Flute & Percussion: Tony Seville

Backup Vocals: Kimberley Longstreth

Executive Producer: Glen Abromson

Producer: Paul Longstreth

Engineer: Tim Stambaugh

Mastering Engineer: David Farrell

“Hope” is released on MTS Records.

About Louise Cappi

Louise Cappi is no stranger to the realm of music. The New Orleans based singer -songwriter is the daughter of the late great New York jazz guitarist Al Cappi. Louise and her band pack the house on Friday and Saturday nights at her weekly residency at Mahogany Jazz Hall. Her music has received rave reviews globally from critics and audiences alike, as she forges her own path forward in the world of music. Louise Cappi, aka, “A genre of her own.”

To find out more about Louise Cappi and her music:

Website: https://louisecappimusic.com