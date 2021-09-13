Dubai, United Arab Emirates Sep 11, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Keys Please now offering guaranteed rental for your furnished property

Keeping pace with the rising demand for mid to high-range short-term/vacation home rentals, the number of service providers in this space is also growing day by day. If you are an owner of a premium furnished property exploring your options to collaborate with a holiday homes company, the assurance that you are in for guaranteed rentals can help you in easy decision-making. This is exactly what ‘Keys Please,’ the vacation home rental company licensed by (Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing) DTCM, is offering its partners right now.

Thanks to its longstanding market presence, keys Please has a pool of potential renters who are on the lookout for furnished properties in Dubai’s prime locations just as it has a large array of holiday homes. This is what enables the company to immediately find renters who are ready to pay the rent upfront to property owners, which is not the case with most other service providers. In fact, this ability to matchmake between a readily available pool of short-term renters and mid-high-range furnished properties is what makes Keys Please truly stand out from the crowd.

Property owners in Dubai who seek to benefit from the flexibility and 20-30% higher returns short-term rentals provide in comparison to long-term rentals must first make sure that their properties qualify. For instance, if an owner has a well-furnished property in some of the most sought-after locations in Dubai, he/she is a lot closer to a wide array of renters looking for the same. Even if the property isn’t well furnished, Key Please can help the owners furnish them tastefully, opening up a guaranteed revenue stream for them and. Turn-Key Airbnb Management Services in Dubai

Hasan Morcel, Founder of Keys Please, said: “With the demand for short-term rentals set to further increase towards the end of 2021, more investors are now acquiring properties only to convert them into short-term rentals. This trend that was fuelled by Covid is here to stay, thanks to the continued interests of both owners and renters in more flexible leasing options, not to forget the influx of expatriates that are arriving at the emirate as a result of the recent series of visa reforms. If short-term rentals existed as an alternative option during the pre-Covid times, it has now become a mainstream trend.”

“Usually when a property owner partners with a holiday homes company, there is really no saying how long he/she has to wait in line for the first renter. Guests and property owners have their own preferences these days and having a pool of short-term rental properties and prospective renters ready allows us to connect them instantly based on their individual preferences,” Morcel added. Browse https://keysplease.ae

