SPORTS TRAINEES SELECTION CONDUCTED BY PARADIP PORT SPORTS COUNCIL

Under the Sports Trainees scheme of Major Port Sports Control Board, Paradip Port Sports Council organized sports trainees selection in different categories such as Volleyball, Cricket, Football & Athletic from 9th September to 10th September 2021 at Gopabandhu Stadium, Paradip Port. In this selection trial, 369 participants in above categories participated. The selected players of above categories will undergo training under Paradip Port Sports Council for a period of 3 years.







The selection process was conducted by a committee of senior officers, sports coaches, and representative of the Odisha Cricket Association. Entire selection procedure was conducted by obeying Covid guidelines as framed by the Government.



***



MJPS/MS

(Release ID: 1754190)

Visitor Counter : 282





