Hong Kong – Turning food waste into energy

Turning food waste into energy



O．PARK1, the first organic resources recovery centre in Hong Kong which converts food waste into electricity, opened its visitor centre to the public in March by offering guided tours to promote a food wise and waste less culture and encourage food waste reduction at source.

News.gov.hk spoke to representatives of the Environmental Protection Department and the visitor centre to learn about the tour’s activities and O．PARK1’s operations.

The story is available at www.news.gov.hk/eng/feature today (September 12) in text and video format.