Hong Kong – Special arrangement to provide supplementary information and resubmit registration under Consumption Voucher Scheme to close on September 15

Special arrangement to provide supplementary information and resubmit registration under Consumption Voucher Scheme to close on September 15 ******************************************************************************************



The Government spokesman today (September 12) reminded that registrants who had submitted registration during the registration period of the Consumption Voucher Scheme (i.e. July 4 to August 14) but whose registrations had not been further processed due to inaccurate or incomplete information may resubmit their registration by paper forms on or before Wednesday (September 15).



Relevant people may resubmit their registrations by September 15 in person or by a trusted person at the Consumption Voucher Scheme Secretariat on 17/F, Pioneer Centre, 750 Nathan Road, Mongkok, Kowloon; or any of the temporary service centres located at the General Post Office in Central, Wan Tau Tong Neighbourhood Community Centre in Wan Tau Tong Estate, Tai Po, and Leung King Community Centre in Leung King Estate, Tuen Mun. All four locations will provide the above-mentioned services from 9am to 6pm until September 15.



The Government spokesman emphasised that the arrangement is not applicable to those who were confirmed to be ineligible under the Scheme or who had never submitted any registration during the registration period. Each eligible registrant can only resubmit once through this special arrangement using paper registration form. Prior to submitting their paper registration, the public should ensure that the information provided is correct and complete, and their Hong Kong identity card copy has been stapled together. Registrants with confirmed eligibility will receive disbursement of the first voucher of $2,000 on October 1. In general, they will receive an SMS notification informing them of their registration result about one week after submission of registration.



People who have registered but are not sure of their registration status can check the SMS message from the Government or enquire through the interactive voice response system of the hotline 18 5000. The Government spokesman reminded the public that they should protect their personal data carefully. The designated telephone numbers used by the Government and its contractors for contacting registrants are listed on the Scheme website (www.consumptionvoucher.gov.hk). The public should beware of phishing emails, online scams and telephone scams.



