Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of “Another Day in Paradise” by Karen Telling

About “Another Day in Paradise”

A warm-hearted, autobiographical story. The location and the lifestyle of a small village in the Algarve, Portugal, as seen through the eyes of a British couple, who made the move seeking a quieter, more serene way of life. What lurks in the shadows of paradise, however, is a life-changing illness she has struggled with in the past and now comes to the fore. They made Portugal their home.

Will they be able to navigate the health system and succeed in getting her the urgent operation needed to prevent her from spending the rest of her life in a wheelchair? This adds tension to an otherwise gentle, amusing, highly descriptive story, filled with wonderful observations, funny clashes of culture and an entertaining learning curve for all concerned. The dialogue is so authentic, you can hear their voices. The characters appear real and 3-dimensional and the supporting cast of cats and dogs at times threaten to steal the show. Uplifting and positive.

“Another Day in Paradise” is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 210 pages

ISBN-13: 9781800942134

Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.2 x 19.8 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B09DSQT56N

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/PARADISE

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021

About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

