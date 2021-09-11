Eagle Lasers 20kW at Fabtech 2021. The Brand New Evision 2040 20kW Laser Cutting Machine is Already on Its Way.

Eagle Lasers, leader of fiber laser cutting systems, will be participating in Fabtech 21, at McCormick Place in Chicago from September 13 to 16, 2021. North America’s metal forming, fabricating, and welding event.Eagle Lasers will show all the advantages of the iNspire 1530 fiber laser cutting machine with a 20 kW laser source, the unmatched 6G acceleration, and the 9 secs pallet changer – unique in the industry. What is more, iNspire fiber laser machine with its own patented best-in-class eVa Laser Cutting Head will be operating live through a large variety of materials and thicknesses with the brand’s premium software technologies like CatLine, FastLine, MixLine, CutEye, and Drop&Cut.

Eagle Lasers is partnering with Fairmont Machinery, the exclusive US importer and distributor for their advanced equipment with a wide nationwide network of partners to cover all the sales and services required.

Eagle Lasers team invites you to visit their booth nr. A2971.

www.eagle-group.eu