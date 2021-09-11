Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of “Farewell Tour” by Steven Melville

About “Farewell Tour”

Former indie rocker, Rob Mercer is struggling to negotiate a path through the autumn years. So, in a bid to reignite his mojo, he embarks on a solo pleasure mission across Europe.

In this cautionary tale for empty-nesters, Rob’s wanderings are paralleled with the flight, roaming and eventual redemption of lone wolf, Sunka whose experiences are framed within and not outside the irresistible forces of wild nature.

Will Rob find what he is looking for? How will his selfish pursuits affect those closest to him? What is the significance of his dark recurring dreams? His story illuminates a multitude of human frailties and exposes the perils of attempting to swim against the rising tides of age.

“Farewell Tour” is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021

