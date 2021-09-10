Outsource Accounting Services With BOSS Will Follow Clients’ Procedures

When outsourced accountants perform work for accounting firms it is not usually an option for those firms to have all their jobs completed following the firm’s unique procedures. And this is doubly the case when an accounting outsourcing firm offers this opportunity with only a promise of 50 hours worth of work each month. If an accounting firm is offered this chance to have their own procedures followed it would only be offered if the accounting firm guaranteed 160 hours of work every month or the equivalent to a full-time outsourced employee. This opportunity is a very unique offering as far as the accounting industry is concerned.

The Client and Marketing Manager for BOSS Lee Court, says about BOSS’ newest addition to their services, “We’ve found BOSS clients to embrace the option to have their work completed with their very own procedures being followed. As each firm has their own dedicated accountant working on all their jobs BOSS outsourced accountants can become familiar with the client’s procedures making working on their firm’s work much faster as the virtual accountant gets used to their procedures and doesn’t need to keep relearning new ones. It’s definitely a win-win for accounting firms who need assistance with outsourcing so me of their work.”

Even though engaging outsource accounting services is not considered anything new now the outsourcing industry still needs to keep improving their offerings. Things can always be done better and if the industry were to just stop improving simply because more and more firms are embracing outsourcing that would be a sad day for an industry with so much more to offer. BOSS has already proven itself with the tweaking of its services in order to add more value for its clients. With more outsourcing firms doing the same, outsourcing can really provide quality services for accounting practices within Australia.

About BOSS, BACK OFFICE SHARED SERVICES PTY LTD

BOSS (Back Office Shared Services Pty Ltd) was founded in 2004 to provide skilled accountants and bookkeepers on a full-time, part-time and casual basis to commercial enterprises, accounting and financial services firms in Australia.

BOSS India is a subsidiary of BOSS Australia and runs just like an ultra-modern paperless Australian public practice because the Director and Accountancy Practice Principal, Peter Vickers, has been operating his own successful Australian public practice for over twenty years.