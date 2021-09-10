Comsof announces strategic partnership with Deplasse to help Belgian municipalities reach European Energy Efficiency Directive targets by 2030

Deplasse has been using Comsofs software suite – Comsof Heat – to design district heat network projects, such as their current project, the Pont De Loup project in Farciennes (Near Charleroi). The Pont De Loup project in Farciennes uses renewable energy produced by waste burning facilities of Tibi, a waste treatment facility in Charleroi, to heat local schools, swimming pool, offices, and homes.

For Deplasses customers and end-users, this collaboration means they will have access to the most optimised, accurate designs  practically and budget-wise – for any scenario they face. With accurate designs, budget, and material forecasts, construction time is quicker, enabling their end-users to roll out district heat networks in time to meet the European energy efficiency targets in 2030. The European Energy Efficiency Directive aims to have 32% of all of the EUs energy needs met by renewable energy sources by 2030. This is a part of the broader scope of the European Green Deal, which aims for Europe to be the first climate-neutral continent by 2050.

Comsof is a link between the European Energy Efficiency directive and the real field. Its a good tool to help us quickly do more and more projects, but keep the quality high. The manual work is gone, so the output is quicker and mistakes are minimised. Comsof makes things easier.  Durvaux Gaëtan, General Manager at Deplasse

 Were excited about this collaboration with Deplasse. The skillsets of our teams complement each other and we’re confident this collaboration will help Belgian municipalities reach energy efficiency targets in time for the 2030 deadline. – Raf Meersman CEO, Comsof

Comsof is the world leader in creating intelligent network planning and design software. With more than 20 years of experience in GIS-based optimization, Comsof’s team of world-class engineers has deployed its solutions in over 50 countries.

###