Author Vin Zeeland Releases New Children’s Picture Book “Zippy Loves Rocks” & Launches a Kickstarter Campaign

“Zippy Loves Rocks” was released on September 1st, 2021, and is the first book in the Life With Zippy Series by author, Vin Zeeland. So what’s so special about the Life with Zippy Series? It’s all about empowering girls. Through family, friendship, curiosity, creativity, fun questions, and problem-solving. Zippy explores the possibilities of her world. Where can Zippy be found? The book is popping up in bookstores and libraries globally. Find it on Amazon, Barnes, and Noble, Target, and over 40,000 retailers worldwide. Zeeland is also running a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for the Life With Zippy Series launch that will close on October 2nd, 2021.

Self-published through IngramSpark, global distribution sparked interest in the beautiful hardcover picture book for children under the age of six. According to Amazon rankings in the Children’s category, The Life With Zippy Book ranked in the top 4% of sellers in the first seven days.

So what’s ahead for the series? The Life With Zippy Series is due to launch the second book, “Zippy Loves Bugs” in the Fall of 2021. Then, the third book in the series will be available for the holiday season.

Visit Kickstarter.com and grow Vin Zeeland Productions support. For more information about Vin Zeeland, to schedule, a book reading, or interview you can contact Vin Zeeland through the Life With Zippy website or you can write to Vin Zeeland by email.

For more information, visit https://www.lifewithzippy.com.

https://bit.ly/3E5NqHA

Vin Zeeland



Vin Zeeland Productions



+1 920-627-6737



vinzeeland@lifewithzippy.com

Vin Zeeland is an author, musician, relationship coach, dad, and grandpa.

Vin Zeeland Productions is based in Dallas, Texas and provides the marketplace with inspirational fictional books and short stories created for children and young adults.