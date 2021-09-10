Routespring is offering 6 months free access to Upside Business Travel customers

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit hard on many corporate travel management companies. Unfortunately, Upside Business Travel also became a victim and recently announced its decision to wind down its business.

Tarun Upaday, CEO of Routespring, acknowledges the disruption it may be causing in companies who relied on Upside’s travel management services. Tarun says, “It could become very challenging to look for Upside alternatives to avoid any business implications. In order to reduce such pain, we are happy to announce a 6 months free access to our travel management platform and provide dedicated support to have an effortless transition by ensuring continuity in the company’s business travel. No strings attached!”

To take advantage of this offer, click here to create a free account and start using Routespring.

Routespring is a lightweight travel management solution which will help you with its following product features:

Automated approvals for out-of-policy travel

Centralized payments for all travel

Granular travel policy controls to manage costs

Real-time visibility in travel spend

Automated expense reporting

About Routespring

Routespring is business travel without personal credit cards. Routespring empowers your company with real-time visibility and controls that help your team #GoFurther. Routespring’s in-house customer success team is accessible through multiple channels at all times just to make sure that road-warriors achieve their business goals successfully and reach home safely.