33 Ways Self-Help Series Releases Exciting New Publishing Model

33 Ways Not to Screw Up Your Financial Life by Jay Kemmerer

– Jay R. Kemmerer is the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Advisors, Inc. In this insightful book, gleaned from his 35 plus years in wealth management advising, he shares 33 of the best ways to handle your finances, including planning for the future, even in today’s unpredictable monetary climate. He is also the author of

Messages From The Money Masters: Showcasing 12 Financial Experts’ Top Tips for Financial Success.