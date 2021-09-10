33 Ways Self-Help Series Releases Exciting New Publishing Model

Industry: Books
Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) September 9th, 2021
Networlding Publishing announces the premier release of its new series, “33 Ways Not to Screw Up…” The first four eBooks are now up for presale with an official launch on Amazon as of September 15th, 2021. Publisher Melissa G Wilson, who founded Networlding Publishing ten years ago refers to this series as: “The answer to those who want to learn the best of a subject today and then be able to implement their learnings, tomorrow.” The first four titles and authors, with a description and links to each book are as follows:
- 33 Ways Not to Screw Up Your Financial Life by Jay Kemmerer – Jay R. Kemmerer is the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Advisors, Inc. In this insightful book, gleaned from his 35 plus years in wealth management advising, he shares 33 of the best ways to handle your finances, including planning for the future, even in today’s unpredictable monetary climate. He is also the author of Messages From The Money Masters: Showcasing 12 Financial Experts’ Top Tips for Financial Success.
- 33 Ways Not to Screw Up Consulting by Dr. Marge Johnsson – With a PhD in Business Administration in Strategic Leadership and Innovation, as well as more than 30 years of experience as a consultant, Dr. Johnsson’s vast knowledge and tips about consulting are invaluable to consultants at any stage of their career. She shares 33 key strategies to improve your consulting practice in this new book. For the past eight years, she has focused on career consulting and teaching in institutions of higher education, seeking to improve entrepreneurship education.
- 33 Ways Not to Screw Up Your Business Emails by Anne Janzer – An expert marketing practitioner, nonfiction writing coach and award-winning author, Anne Janzer harnesses her myriad skills in this book, sharing 33 ways to improve, tighten and empower your business emails. Anne’s other books explore both marketing and writing and have been translated into multiple languages. She regularly speaks about business writing and indie authorship.
- 33 Ways Not to Screw Up Creative Entrepreneurship by Saudia Davis – Saudia Davis’ eclectic achievements include: Filmmaker, Producer, Founder of Redwood Cove Films, being a Creative Entrepreneur and more. In 33 Ways Not to Screw Up Creative Entrepreneurship, she imparts insider nuggets of wisdom to the reader, pulled from her 25 plus years of vast experience in film, theatre, music, visual arts, and the entertainment field combined with her corporate background and skills in resource development and problem-solving.
About Networlding Publishing
Networlding Publishing is a hybrid publisher at the cutting edge of marketing. From publishing books for more than 150 thought leaders including the President of Holland America Cruise Lines, Tom Peters, Heidrick & Struggles and man top business leaders, this series is now the first of its kind to offer shorter books by leading authors combined with a website for readers to continue to learn and grow from the many knowledge nuggets offered inside the book.