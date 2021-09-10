Outform Launches In-store Poddrop™ Platform That Merges Product Sampling With Customer Data Capture

PodDrop is a sleek, automated sample dispenser fully customizable to any type of brand and aesthetic. Shoppers simply scan a QR code on the machine to share their contact information (or their social media profiles). Information is verified to prevent one person from obtaining multiple sample giveaways. Next, the machine dispenses the product sample in a pod. Later, brands can retarget ads through the same precision as customer data acquired through online shopping.

PodDrop is a paradigm shift in consumer engagement, finally bringing together all the benefits of physical product samples with digital insight and tracking, says Chris Brandewie, OUTFORMs Vice President of Strategy and Design. This is the most effective tool brands have at their disposal to create a fully unified commerce experience, engaging customers online and in-store at the same time.

As consumers use smartphones more frequently to check prices, research products, or unlock enhanced shopping experiences, PodDrop gives brands the ability to build a deeper relationship with customers, directing them both to and from digital and physical experiences without losing data in either world. PodDrop propels OUTFORMs mission to take the digital handshake to the next level and sets the stage for a new era of true omnichannel marketing and communication.

