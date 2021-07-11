Heavyweight Champ Tim Witherspoon joins broadcast team at Talkin’ Fight

Last week Witherspoon made his debut on Talkin’ Fight when he enlivened the conversation with the co-hosts and stated he will continue to provide his input on the show as often as possible, given his schedule. He is also joining Talkin’ Fight co-founder Graeme Boyce on his Symposium Series on July 11 to discuss the pension requirements and benefits of retired boxers through the possible formation of a union.

Witherspoon was born on December 27, 1957, and professionally competed from 1979 to 2003. As a two-time world heavyweight champion, he held the WBC title in 1984 and the WBA title in 1986.

