Beaufond Plc implements new technology or unique procedure in marketing strategy in Pandemic Situation for its success:

As the world grapples with COVID-19, it is imperative to take into account what the post-COVID world is going to mean for those of all in the digital marketing realm. The pandemic has accelerated the speed at which that is “going digital” and has given new power to many online business and industries. Never before that have been so dependent on digital ecommerce to simply get through the day, which means that as digital marketers, everyone should make decisions that use this new reliance on technology to make advantage.

Beaufond Plc, during the Pandemic scenario, in perusing digital transformation, one its focus areas has been to be digital to the core by architecting its technology stake. In recent years, Beaufond Plc has invested in a cloud infrastructure and architected its applications to be cloud ready. These moves have enabled them to increase its compute power during this period, while shrinking the size of their data centres in markets reduced fixed infrastructures costs but also significantly transformation enable simple and speedy connectivity by focusing,

its strategies that should put into place to market successfully in a post-pandemic world;

the tools that want to increase its efficiency and increase its ROI;

The ways to use your pre-COVID foundation to build a well-run system that works for the company.

Beaufond Plc also made headway in becoming more data driven, with leveraging advanced analytics, using data to offer contextual marketing or hyper-personalization, as well as performing sentiment analysis so that can be understood our customers better.

Another long standing focus area has been to embed it-selves in the customer journey through digital innovation or ecosystem partnerships, so that debtor and creditors financing is simple, seamless and effortless. With this effect, Beaufond Plc continues to see more product purchase / sales done digitally as they reach out to customers where they are.

The focus on the customer journey not only improves customer experience, but also allows the company to create simple, suitable products for the mass market, products which would have been bespoke to affluent customers in the past.

One of the successes of Beaufond Plc in the digital transformation has been its ability to change culture, to create an environment that embraces experimentation, and where innovation is main-stream with committed to the idea that have to take all its employees along on this journey and ensures to provide the products under one roof, at affordable cost and in a fair and transparent manner to all its customers.

