Moonrise Coin | Capitalizing on the Asian Economic Power and Investor Sentiment to Stimulate Growth

SAN DIEGO, USA, July 10, 2021, Recognizing the potential in the Asian markets, especially China, MoonRise aims to capitalize on the economic power and investor sentiment. The project will run an exclusive 10 days ads campaign on BTOK, the Chinese Telegram for blockchain enthusiasts and crypto investors. Within these 10 days of the campaign, the adverts will play non-stop with a potential visibility of 3 million people.

The coin was listed on CoinGecko within 12 hours and accepted on CoinMarketCap in 7 days and is a hyper-deflationary buyback token system infused with several innovations. The functions here are programmed to bring progressive returns for the investors.

Moonrise Coin has burned more than 40% of its total supply via buyback transactions from the whale.

Buy Back Tokens

Buyback tokens are repurchased tokens. On MoonRise, these tokens are repurchased by a virtual „stock-holder“ commonly referred to as „whale“ that is under the control of the project and these buy-backs are subsequently burned to operationalize the deflationary system.

This virtual „stock-holder“ can be understood as a large pot of money accumulated by the investors‘ transaction taxes of 7%, which is used to buy back the tokens from the exchange. The tokens are then destroyed in a burn-wallet to decrease the total supply and increase the price. It is comparable to what Apple/Amazon is doing in traditional finance.

To further promote the platform, the development team resorted to an innovative form of advertisement. A billboard saying “#MoonRiseArmy- This is for you” was on display in Times Square, NYC, from 1st to 4th of July. The hoarding was dedicated to the existing holders and investors of MoonRise Coin while giving the Crypto Platform great visibility.

MoonShot Milestones

The buyback concept has an automatic and a manual aspect to it. On every sale the automatic buyback kicks in and buys back a set amount of tokens and also burns them.

The manual buyback, so-called ‘MoonShots’, is the process of buying back a larger amount of tokens, while also burning them, in order to support specific price floors and stabilize the chart or help it grow on reversals, thus supporting the community and protecting their investments.

There are specific MoonShots for milestones that are reached at a certain point of time and in order to prevent speculative pumping and dumping of the tokens from the holders, every milestone is divided into smaller MoonShots.

Several cryptocurrencies use different methods to deflate the total supply and increase the overall price of the token. MoonRise uses an innovative method to operationalize this by including MoonShots milestones.

How to buy

Users can either buy MoonRise the common way on PancakeSwap (bit.ly/MoonRiseBSC) or alternatively use our dedicated DEX platform (BuyMoonRise.com).

The DEX platform offers an easy way to buy BNB with a credit card. 35+ global currencies are supported. The newly acquired BNBs can then conveniently be swapped into MoonRise, without any exchange or KYC procedures.

On PancakeSwap using TrustWallet:

Use either WalletConnect (on IOS) or DApps (on Android), and swap your BNB to MoonRise using the correct contract address: 0x7ee7f14427cc41d6db17829eb57dc74a26796b9d!

About MoonRise Coin

MoonRise is a next generation buy-back token leading the buy-back craze in Crypto. Based on the Binance Smart Chain, MoonRise Coin has innovative Tokenomics with a hyper-deflationary system aimed at increasing the overall price and causing a decrease in the supply!