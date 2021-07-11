Microsoft Power BI Consulting and Implementation Services Launched by Veelead

Microsoft Power BI:



Microsoft Power BI (business intelligence) is a powerful analytics tool that helps the enterprises to analyze data and share insights. With this technology, enterprises can monitor their business more closely and get instant answers with the data rich dashboards available for every device. This allows us to visualize data, create stunning dashboards and embed them in any application. Since it is available over a cloud platform, it can be used without any capital expenditure or infrastructure support.

BI operates with the following four stages to achieve this:



1. Information gathering and centralizes all database results



2. Integration to bring consistency and structure to the data aggregate



3. Reporting to provide an easily understandable view to those who have access rights to the information;



4. Schematizes the information to make it understandable for us and easy to share.

Veelead Solutions has successfully launched Power BI implementations, Power BI dashboards, self-service BI and end-to-end BI solutions to Fortune 1000 organizations. Apart from Power BI dashboards, we have expertise in all aspects of data warehousing, data modelling and the Microsoft Azure Data Platform including the design, implementation and delivery of Microsoft business intelligence solutions to customers. With our deep competency in delivering Power BI analytics and Microsoft business intelligence solutions, our experts will allow you to seamlessly sustain your vision for your business while we take care of any roadblocks for data transmission, modelling or usage for your reports and dashboards. With 10+ years of extensive experience on Microsoft solutions, our Business Intelligence consultants help you configure the Microsoft Power BI solution for outstanding business results.

