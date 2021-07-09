Michele Lee Malo selected as Top Corporate Consultant of the Year by IAOTP

Michele Lee Malo, Founder, Principal, The Change CEO of Michele Malo Consulting, Business Consultant, Coach and Global Speaker, was recently selected as Top Corporate Consultant of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication and commitment to the industry.

These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations and contributions to their communities.

With close to 2 decades of corporate experience and a decade of professional experience as a talented and successful entrepreneur, Michele has certainly proven herself as extraordinary. She is a results-driven leader who has demonstrated success throughout her entire career. Michele is also known as “The Change CEO” for her unique ability to deliver an appetite for sanity to entrepreneurs and corporate go-getters needing to create change in their lives and businesses.

Her impressive repertoire of prior positions includes working with Fortune 500 companies like Kellogg’s and Barilla by optimizing their teams and revitalizing their brands. As a coach and corporate consultant, she performs with a restorative approach creating breakthroughs for individuals and teams.

Michele’s skills and proven strategies cover corporate team building, increasing employee engagement, career counseling, instilling values, job transition coaching, improving performance, virtual event speaking and guidance on how to be authentic in today’s virtual world. She will help define your skills, desires and resources then combine them with her expertise in strategy, branding and networking. Furthermore, she will help package and sell your genius to the world, walking you through the change and completing your transition for business or personal success.

Before Michele began her professional career path, she earned her bachelor’s in journalism, advertising and marketing. She continued her studies and received her MBA with honors from Lake Forest Graduate School of Management. Michele also has a separate International Management Certification through Lake Forest that served as our sponsor for International Management at Cambridge, and other schools in Latin America, China and Thailand. As Michele traveled, she attended and worked with local clients in each of the regions while also taking classes.

Throughout her illustrious career, Michele has received many awards, accolades and was recognized in numerous publications worldwide for her outstanding roles and commitment. This year she will be considered for a n exclusive feature in T.I.P. (Top Industry Professional) Magazine and will be honored as the Top Corporate Consultant of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). Michele will also be considered for the Empowered Woman of the Year Award. In past years Michele has been awarded with the Go Giver Award for Engaging Speakers, the Inspiration Award given to 40 females by Media Mogul and she was named Top Business Consultant by the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to her success as an entrepreneur, Michele is a sought-after and accomplished speaker and author who motivates audiences worldwide. She is a mentor who encourages others to live confidently without regret and she actively participates in her community. Michele is an Advisory Board Member for Blessons Scholarships for Women and she is on the Board of Directors for the I Am Enough Movement and Freedom Haven, providing a safe place for domestic violence victims.

Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP stated, “Choosing Michele for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She has tremendous foresight, extensive knowledge and is brilliant at what she does. IAOTP is truly honored to have her as part of our network of professionals. We are looking forward to meeting her at the Annual Awards Gala.”

Looking back, Michele attributes her success to her perseverance, her passion for accelerating businesses and her outstanding integrity in all of her professional endeavors. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends and traveling. For the future, Michele will continue encouraging others to recapture their vitality, find their joy, and maximize their outcomes in the world.

For more information on Michele Malo please visit:

www.michelemaloconsulting.com or www.themindsetmenu.com

