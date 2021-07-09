Need2TellYou: a new way to create a digital legacy that outlives you

Today, Anubis Digital announced immediate Need2TellYou availability for 21 countries (Argentina , Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia , Mexico, Nepal, Pakistan , Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, Uruguay and USA), a new internet service enabling subscribers to confidentially and securely continue communicating with their family and friends after they are gone.

As Malcolm Forbes once wrote, “Presence is more than just being there”. And because nothing should be left unsaid, Need2TellYou has been designed with one goal in mind: to deliver on your behalf important documents and files after you pass or become mentally incapacitated. You can now rely on Need2TellYou to ensure those documents, files and messages get communicated securely exactly to who you want and when you want. For example, a living will, a list of passwords, personal video or audio messages for future anniversaries and birthdays, funeral arrangement wishes, etc…

Pricing and Availability

Need2TellYou is available today in 4 different plans: 3 annual ones plus a lifetime one. Pricing, that varies per country, can be found at need2tellyou.com/pricing. As an example, for the US, annual plans range from $39 to $79, and lifetime plan is at $499 once. We also offer a 2-week free trial plan.

Anubis Digital’s vision is to offer the world an opportunity to communicate what is left to be said, and fill the void created by our departure from this world. Let us be part of your legacy. Founded in 2020, Anubis Digital intends to become the worldwide leader in post-mortem communication.

About Anubis Digital LLC

