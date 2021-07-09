Denton Hell’s Kitchen Chef is flipping Hell into a fundraiser and Hosting a watch party helping local food banks fill their shelves

Not only will Hells Kitchen be available to watch on the big screens, but the chefs will also have their signature dishes available for purchase throughout the night.



**Both chefs will be on location earlier in the day to create their dishes with The Dives head chef.

WHO: Local Denton Chef Megan Gill who is currently on Hells Kitchen Season 20 Young Guns is having a watch party with fellow competitor and Texan Chef Emily Hersh from San Antonio to help Denton Community Food Bank fill its shelves.

WHEN: Monday,July 26, 2021



6:30 PM, the show starts at 7PM

COST: Entry is a food donation for the local Denton Foodbanks. We are helping all the Denton food banks since shelves are low due to Covids strain on so many families.

All who attend are encouraged to bring one of (or several) of the food banks most needed items for entry:



– Canned Fruit



– Canned Meals like SpaghettiOs



– Tuna



– Baby Food



– Chili or Stew



– Peanut Butter



– Canned Meat like Spam/Chicken



– Boxed goods like Hamburger Helper/Skillet Meals or Instant Potatoes, etc.

Food and Drink is available for purchase including the chefs signature dishes.

WHERE: The Dive



3350 Unicorn Lake Blvd



Denton, TX

WHY: We are celebrating with Denton hometown Chef Megan Gill who started her career at Whataburger and is now battling it out on Hells Kitchen Season 20.

Our hope is to replenish the Denton area food banks, who have been trying to keep up with demand during the past year.

VISUALS: Chefs cooking and teaching The Dives chefs how to make their signature dishes for that night. Groups watching the show and cheering on local chefs, and interviews with the Chefs, their families, and friends.

Media Contact:



Cheryl Poldrugach



972-800-3133 cheryl ( @ ) CRCreativeGroup dot com

###