Denton Hell’s Kitchen Chef is flipping Hell into a fundraiser and Hosting a watch party helping local food banks fill their shelves

Not only will Hells Kitchen be available to watch on the big screens, but the chefs will also have their signature dishes available for purchase throughout the night.
**Both chefs will be on location earlier in the day to create their dishes with The Dives head chef.
WHO: Local Denton Chef Megan Gill who is currently on Hells Kitchen Season 20 Young Guns is having a watch party with fellow competitor and Texan Chef Emily Hersh from San Antonio to help Denton Community Food Bank fill its shelves.
WHEN: Monday,July 26, 2021
6:30 PM, the show starts at 7PM
COST: Entry is a food donation for the local Denton Foodbanks. We are helping all the Denton food banks since shelves are low due to Covids strain on so many families.
All who attend are encouraged to bring one of (or several) of the food banks most needed items for entry:
– Canned Fruit
– Canned Meals like SpaghettiOs
– Tuna
– Baby Food
– Chili or Stew
– Peanut Butter
– Canned Meat like Spam/Chicken
– Boxed goods like Hamburger Helper/Skillet Meals or Instant Potatoes, etc.
Food and Drink is available for purchase including the chefs signature dishes.
WHERE: The Dive
3350 Unicorn Lake Blvd
Denton, TX
WHY: We are celebrating with Denton hometown Chef Megan Gill who started her career at Whataburger and is now battling it out on Hells Kitchen Season 20.
Our hope is to replenish the Denton area food banks, who have been trying to keep up with demand during the past year.
VISUALS: Chefs cooking and teaching The Dives chefs how to make their signature dishes for that night. Groups watching the show and cheering on local chefs, and interviews with the Chefs, their families, and friends.
Media Contact:
Cheryl Poldrugach
972-800-3133 cheryl ( @ ) CRCreativeGroup dot com
