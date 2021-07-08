Union Labour & Employment Minister Bhupendra Yadav and MoS Rameswar Teli take charge of new assignments

Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Environment & Forests Shri Bhupendra Yadav took charge of his office in the Ministry of Labour and Employment here today. Shri Yadav is a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, representing the state of Rajasthan. He is an expert on parliamentary select committees. He was Chairman of the Joint Committee on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2015. At present, he is Chairman of Rajya Sabha Select Committee on Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019.

Labour & Employment Secretary Shri Apurva Chandra welcoming the Union Minister Shri Bhupendra Yadav and MoS Shri Rameswar Teli.

The Minister met the senior officers of the Ministry, and took stock of the ongoing, pending and burning issues in the Ministry. The Minister directed the senior officers that any new ideas which comes to their mind should be openly shared and discuss with him so that suitable policies and schemes can be devised and implemented for the crores of workers, both organized and unorganized, in the country.

Union Minister for Labour & Employment Shri Bhupendra Yadav and MoS Shri Rameswar Teli in a meeting with senior officers of the Ministry.

Minister of State for Labour & Employment and Petroleum & Natural Gas Shri Rameswar Teli also took charge of the office of MoS Labour and Employment today. He was earlier Minister of State for Food Processing Industries. He is a Lok Sabha MP from Dibrugarh, Assam.

