Shri Ramchandra Prasad Singh takes charge of the Ministry of Steel as the Cabinet Minister

Shri Ramchandra Prasad Singh on today took charge as Steel Minister of at Udyog Bhawan here. The Minister of state for Steel, Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste welcomed the Cabinet Minister.

After taking the charge of the Steel Ministry, Shri Ramchandra Prasad Singh said that Steel Ministry is to play a vital role as Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has set a target of achieving the $5 trillion-dollar economy target by 2024. Shri Ramchandra Prasad Singh also took a meeting with the officials of the Ministry.

Shri Singh represents Bihar in Rajya Sabha and is a former IAS officer.

