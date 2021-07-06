The Investor’s Advocate: Kryptonite Proof

CHICAGO, IL, July 06, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Is mankind about to enter a new phase of human evolution? If so, what will it look like? And, further still, how can you, as an investor, profit from its arrival? To find the answers to these questions, you should read an essay called “Superman” (https://www.howtoinvestblog.net/2021/07/superman.html). It’s a new addition to Anthony Rhodes’ popular How To Invest blog (www.howtoinvestblog.net). Mr. Rhodes is the owner of wealth management firm The Planning Perspective (www.theplanningperspective.com).

“First of all, let me be clear that the post is not supporting eugenics, or any theory which promotes selective breeding as a means of improving mankind for the better.” he opened. “Such silliness rightfully occupies its placement within the scrapheap of history’s follies, and there it shall forever remain, as far as I’m concerned.” he continued. “It’s merely implying that we, as a species, are beginning to exercise smarter, eat healthier, and how our social views are evolving.” he explained. “And, of course, how all of this can prove beneficial to our investments.”

